Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

NYSE:XRX opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 256.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,711 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,352,000 after buying an additional 624,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

