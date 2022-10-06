Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $689.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

