Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

