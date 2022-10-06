Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TTC opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi grew its stake in Toro by 19.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 6.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Toro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

