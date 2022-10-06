Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $18.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,821 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,176,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

