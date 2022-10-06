Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $18.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.