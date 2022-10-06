WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $93.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WEC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.
WEC Energy Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of WEC opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group
In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.