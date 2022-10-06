REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Lowered to $29.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of RGNX opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $984.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,132 shares of company stock worth $277,579. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 50,885 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 102,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

