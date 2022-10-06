Morgan Stanley Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $282.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $282.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.28.

V opened at $187.67 on Monday. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.49. The company has a market capitalization of $354.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

