Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.