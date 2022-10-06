Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

