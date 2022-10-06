B. Riley Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $32.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

ICHR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after buying an additional 381,711 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1,341.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,894 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 795,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after acquiring an additional 185,625 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 228.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 230,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 160,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $4,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

