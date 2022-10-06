Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

AOSL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $29,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $29,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,063 shares of company stock valued at $451,027 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 455,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 375,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 765.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 140,262 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.