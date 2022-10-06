The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $13.75

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.75 to $13.75 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $643,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,873,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after acquiring an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 170,242 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

