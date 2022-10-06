B. Riley Cuts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $40.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by B. Riley from $48.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after buying an additional 103,858 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 673,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after acquiring an additional 48,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

