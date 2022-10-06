Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

KLIC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after buying an additional 719,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,369,000 after buying an additional 230,792 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,310,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after buying an additional 248,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 930,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

