Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Raymond James

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

ADC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

