Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.73.
Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.6 %
Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. American National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2,273.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.
