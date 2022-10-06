Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Price Performance

Shares of DSEY opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. Diversey’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,564,000 after buying an additional 841,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diversey by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,779,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,544,000 after buying an additional 928,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diversey by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after buying an additional 777,387 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in Diversey by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after buying an additional 628,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 19,023.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 3,004,574 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.