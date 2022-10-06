Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $8.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.96.

A number of research firms have commented on COMP. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other Compass news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,205 shares of company stock worth $713,226 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:COMP opened at $2.55 on Monday. Compass has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Compass will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

