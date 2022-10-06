Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) PT at $27.22

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KPLUY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.04) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($45.41) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $10.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

