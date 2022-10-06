Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $74.45

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.45.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.69%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
