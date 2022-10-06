Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $74.45

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.69%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.