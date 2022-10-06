GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $56.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th.

GMS stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in GMS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

