Brokerages Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Target Price at $13.77

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

