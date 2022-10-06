Comparing FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 26.90% N/A N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 33.38% N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. FFW pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares FFW and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million 2.52 $5.72 million $5.00 9.40 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $21.00 million 2.36 $7.30 million $5.72 7.17

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FFW. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FFW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FFW and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats FFW on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, and small business administration loans. The company also offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, it provides various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. As of January 28, 2022, the company operated five full-service offices in Huntington; 2 offices in Warsaw; and 2 offices in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

