Analysts Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $67.67

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sealed Air stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sealed Air has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.72.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.
Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
