Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Target Price at $96.75

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Several brokerages have commented on RPM. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $92.87 on Monday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

