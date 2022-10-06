American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $65.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

