Analysts Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Target Price at GBX 401

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRSTGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 401 ($4.85).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 194.80 ($2.35) on Monday. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 384.20 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £500.48 million and a PE ratio of -974.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.97.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £193,800 ($234,171.10). In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £39,800 ($48,090.87). Also, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £193,800 ($234,171.10). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 115,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,338,000.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

