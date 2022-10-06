Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price at $217.40

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $256.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $124.03 and a 1 year high of $256.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.44.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

