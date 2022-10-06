Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) vs. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Financial Survey

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Inter & Co, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $3.83 billion 1.80 $1.10 billion $2.34 6.26 Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Banco Santander-Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.5% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 22.60% 21.63% 1.28% Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and Inter & Co, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 6 0 0 2.00 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 1 0 2.25

Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 39.34%. Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus price target of 4.30, indicating a potential upside of 31.90%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and securities brokerage, foreign exchange, financial leasing, factoring, financial consulting and advisory, investment management, foreign trade, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, and brokerage services, as well as derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 326 branches, which include 220 under the Santander brand name, 14 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 22 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 1,338 ATMs, including depository ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.