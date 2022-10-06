Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) PT at C$68.06

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.1 %
TSE:IMO opened at C$64.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$41.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$40.55 and a 52 week high of C$72.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.24.
Imperial Oil Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 15.64%.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Articles
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.