Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) PT at C$68.06

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:IMO opened at C$64.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$41.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$40.55 and a 52 week high of C$72.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.24.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.