Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) versus Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Critical Survey

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.49 billion 3.91 $473.84 million $1.01 11.39 Webster Financial $1.27 billion 6.71 $408.86 million $3.09 15.63

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Webster Financial 0 3 2 1 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Valley National Bancorp and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $59.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 27.48% 10.37% 1.16% Webster Financial 20.70% 11.53% 1.26%

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Valley National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Valley National Bancorp on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers services, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for various retirement plans. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. As of December 31,2021, it operated 232 branch offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. The company was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer lending and small business banking units. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.