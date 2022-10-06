Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT at $15.88

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $921.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.2138 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 215.00%.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 143,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 377,962 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

