IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,575 Average Target Price from Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,575 ($19.03).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,189 ($14.37) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,185.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.06. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,069 ($12.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

