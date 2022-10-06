Contrasting Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) & Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) and Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Vistra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 16.67% 7.33% 4.68% Vistra -8.32% 27.24% 4.41%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $600.19 million 1.15 -$7.79 million $0.66 6.97 Vistra $12.08 billion 0.79 -$1.27 billion ($2.53) -9.05

This table compares Central Puerto and Vistra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Central Puerto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vistra. Vistra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Central Puerto and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistra 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vistra has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.06%. Given Vistra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Vistra on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. The company is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

