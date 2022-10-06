Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $48.74

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $14,037,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 152.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 156.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.