AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $138.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $107.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Amundi increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 708,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after acquiring an additional 75,454 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.