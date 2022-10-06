Citigroup Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $23.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

AXTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

