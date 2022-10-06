DA Davidson Lowers Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target to $40.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $760.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $220.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

