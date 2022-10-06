DA Davidson Lowers Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target to $40.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ CMCO opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $760.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
