Citigroup Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $159.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Ecolab stock opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.48. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $153,507,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

