DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

NYSE DD opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 9,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

