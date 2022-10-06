AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.75% from the company’s current price.

AeroClean Technologies Trading Down 19.7 %

Shares of AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. AeroClean Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroClean Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $157,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AeroClean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AeroClean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroClean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.