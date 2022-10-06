Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $275.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.80.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $249.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $232.73 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

