Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Lowered to $13.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $22.88.

In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,397.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Macerich by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,947,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Macerich by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after buying an additional 1,727,483 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after buying an additional 1,603,435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 13.9% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,458,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 421,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

