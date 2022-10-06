CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $120.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.