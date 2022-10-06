Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Cut to $322.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $346.00 to $322.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $283.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

