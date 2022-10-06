Financial Analysis: Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) vs. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Rio Tinto Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -61.52 Rio Tinto Group $63.50 billion 1.16 $21.09 billion $7.29 8.06

Profitability

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rio Tinto Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Rio Tinto Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00% Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Lithium and Rio Tinto Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rio Tinto Group 3 5 7 0 2.27

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.81%. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Sigma Lithium on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

