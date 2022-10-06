Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.35.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after buying an additional 889,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after buying an additional 2,181,925 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

