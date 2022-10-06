Citigroup Lowers Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $40.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Avient has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 10.1% during the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,950,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Avient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,711,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,736,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,739,000 after buying an additional 142,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 3.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,994,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 109,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.