Citigroup Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $79.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 407.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 53.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 114.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 28,591 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.