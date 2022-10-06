Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $73.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,952,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.